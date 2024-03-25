



Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation. The two leaders exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and West Asia.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet Singapore FM @VivianBala. Reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation. Spoke about preparations for the next ISMR meeting. Discussed marking 60 years of our diplomatic ties. Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and West Asia."





Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Singapore, also met Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Jaishankar and Hean discussed the transformational changes in India and the opportunities they offer for partnership between two nations.





"Good to meet with Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Discussed the transformational changes in India and the opportunities they offer for our partnership. Also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues," Jaishankar posted on X.





Earlier in the day, S Jaishankar held a meeting with Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and discussed trade, semiconductors, space, green energy, supply chains and defence.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Started the day by meeting Singapore Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. Discussed trade, semiconductors, space, green energy, supply chains.and defence. Hope to take these forward in the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable."





Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian community on Sunday. On Saturday, he made remarks at the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore. He was speaking on 'Why Bharat Matters'.





EAM said that the momentum today in India has to be experience, to be believed and the country is going to be a much bigger economy in the coming years. He also recalled India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the country reaching out to other countries through vaccines.





EAM Jaishankar also engaged in discussions with prominent corporate figures from the country who offered positive feedback on India's growth story derived from their investment experiences.





"A very productive interaction with leading Singaporeon Corporate figures. Appreciate their positive feedback on the India growth story based on investment experiences. Confident that their commitment to doing more business in India will further increase," S Jaishankar posted on X.





Jaishankar kicked off his Singapore visit on Saturday by paying homage to Subhash Chandra Bose and the brave Indian National Army soldiers.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Began my Singapore visit by paying homage to Netaji and the brave Indian National Army soldiers. The INA Marker in Singapore recognizes their deep patriotism and indomitable spirit that remain an inspiration for generations to come."





The ties between India and Singapore have a history rooted in strong commercial, cultural and people-to-people links. India was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore in 1965, according to the High Commission of India in Singapore.





The relations between two nations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities and convergence of interests on key issues. India and Singapore have more than 20 regular bilateral mechanisms, dialogues and exercises.





