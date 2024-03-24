



Jammu and Kashmir, a region synonymous with breath taking beauty, faces a growing menace – drug addiction. This shadow threatens to engulf the very essence of “paradise on earth.” However, there’s a beacon of hope – a multi-pronged attack on drug trafficking and abuse led by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the “Drug Free Bharat” initiative.





Official data reveals a staggering truth as nearly 10 lakh individuals, or 8% of Jammu and Kashmir’s population, grapple with drug abuse. Heroin use has skyrocketed by a concerning 2,000% in the past five years. This not only impacts individual lives but also fuels terrorism, as drug sales fund weapon procurement.





Drug Free Bharat, an initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit shah, stands as a beacon of hope in the fight against drug abuse across India. Amit Shah emphasized the necessity of strict measures against drug suppliers and sellers to effectively combat this problem. Over the periods 2006-2013 and 2014-2023, the initiative yielded notable results, with drug seizures doubling. Moreover, the government has issued directives to employ technologies like drones, satellites and advanced surveillance methods for area mapping, as to stop the cultivation of drug producing plants. The link between drug sales funding and procurement of weapons, leads to an escalation in terrorism within the country. Breaking this cycle is essential to prevent the dual threats of drug abuse and terrorism, as to safeguard the nation’s security and ensure peace.





The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducted a recent study comparing opiate use in Punjab and Kashmir. The findings revealed a 1.2 percent opiate usage rate in Punjab, while Kashmir exhibited a higher rate at 2.5 percent. The study also unveiled that substantial sums of money are being spent on these drugs daily in the valley. Shockingly, individual drug users in Kashmir are spending over 88 thousand Indian rupees per month, with a majority being daily users.





Accordingtothe National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report shedding light on the escalating drug-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir,in 2020, there were 1,222 cases registered under the NDPS Act, which surged to 1,681 cases in 2021. Moreover, as per a statement from the Zonal Police Headquarters Srinagar quotedbymedia, Baramulla District emerged with the highest number of cases and arrests in 2023. Specifically, Baramulla police filed 264 cases under the NDPS Act during the mentioned period.





The Jammu and Kashmir Police are taking decisive action. In 2022 alone, over 1,700 drug peddlers were apprehended, and efforts have intensified in Shopian and Baramulla districts. It gives us hope that specialized training programs for officers equip them with the latest knowledge on tackling drug-related offenses. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being rigorously enforced, which is being seen as a beacon of hope for the safety of our future generations.





Recognizing that laws alone cannot eradicate the issue, the police are continuously making efforts of community engagement. A cash reward for spotting suspicious drones aims to encourage public cooperation in curbing smuggling. Pertinent to mention that the Director General of Police (DGP), R.R. Swain, is leading a crucial outreach campaign. This initiative bridges the gap between the police and the public, creating trust and collaboration in tackling drug abuse and its negative consequences.





The fight against drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir is a collective effort. By combining strong law enforcement, community support, and effective leadership, the promise of a brighter future – a Kashmir free from the clutches of drugs – becomes a reality.





Let’s join hands to pave the way for a brighter future in Jammu and Kashmir, where the breath taking beauty remains unblemished, its citizens are empowered and its promise of paradise is fulfilled for generations to come.





(With Agency Inputs)







