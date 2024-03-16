



In January, Maldives's Defence Ministry signed a deal with Turkey to buy drones to patrol its exclusive economic zone waters. Those drones have now arrived in Male, local news organisation Adhadhu reported on Thursday. The report said drones were temporarily stationed at Maafaru but were later taken to Haa Dhaal Hanimaadhoo.





Adhadhu reported that the Maafaru airport hanger was temporarily handed over as a garage to the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) to operate the drones. The hanger was leased until August.





Manufactured by a Turkish firm, Bayraktar TB2 is a medium altitude long endurance tactical unmanned aerial vehicle capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). It can also carry out armed attack missions.





Aviators Maldives, which tracks defence development, posted a video, saying: "MNDF Bayraktar Drones spotted flying in Maafaru." According to Aviators, the drone was operated at Noonu Maafaru - an island in the Maldives.





Earlier this year, when the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Male took a hit, reports emerged saying the Maldives was buying drones from Turkey to patrol its exclusive economic zone waters.





Till now, New Delhi and Male jointly patrolled this region in the Indian Ocean. But Maldives' new President Mohamed Muizzu has hardened his stand and said Male will take control of its security and surveillance.





Male's drone deal with Turkey came just days after Muizzu asked India to withdraw its troops stationed there by March 15.





Under Muizzu, Maldives has tilted towards China. Earlier this month, the Maldives signed a defence pact with China for military assistance. Under the pact, Male will get free "non-lethal" military equipment and training from China's military, Muizzu said, underlining that it would further strengthen the island nation's independence and autonomy.





The stepping up of military relations between the Maldives and China has come after Muizzu said that no Indian military personnel, not even those in civilian clothing, would be present inside his country after May 10.





India's geostrategic expert Brahma Chellaney blasted Male for distancing with India. He said India has long provided free defense assistance to the Maldives, from security training to two helicopters and an aircraft for rescue and relief missions. "The regime is distancing itself from India and embracing China even as it faces growing debt distress."





Chellaney said when Sri Lanka's economy collapsed in 2022, it was not China but India that came to Sri Lanka's rescue. "Like in Sri Lanka's case, China owns the biggest share of Maldives' debt."







