New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a number of new infrastructure at the Karwar-based naval base INS Kadamba on Tuesday.





The new infrastructure, post completion, will become the biggest naval base east of the Suez canal housing more than 50 warships and submarines.





The infrastructure that has been readied as a part of the phase-IIA of the Project Seabird will include two major piers and seven residential towers comprising 320 houses for naval officers and defence civilian personnel and 149 single officers' accommodation.





A green field dual-use naval air station with 2700 m runway and a civil-enclave will be constructed to provide air support to the aircraft embarked upon various Indian Navy ships and facilitate operations of commercial aviation flights.





"The naval air station, along with the civil enclave, is poised to improve air connectivity to Uttar Karnataka region and boost the tourism industry in both north Karnataka and south Goa,” the spokesperson said.





In addition, four different townships encompassing residential accommodations, with about 10,000 dwelling units are being constructed. Once fully ready, the campus will house 50,000 personnel spread over an expanse of 25 km, a naval spokesperson said here.





The phase-I of the Project Seabird, designed to accommodate 10 ships, was successfully concluded in 2011.





The infrastructure comprised a breakwater, a pier capable of berthing 10 ships, a 10,000-ton ship lift and dry berth, a naval ship repair yard, logistics and armament storage facilities, accommodation for 1,000 personnel, a headquarters/depot organisation, and a 141-bed naval hospital.





A year later, the Cabinet Committee on Security gave its approval for Phase IIA of the Project Seabird to create the berthing space for 32 ships and submarines, along with 23 Yardcraft.





“The centre-piece of phase-IIA works is an iconic covered dry berth, standing at a height of 75 meters, and spread over 33,000 sq mt land area. This dry berth is designed to facilitate simultaneous docking and comprehensive enclosed maintenance of up to four capital ships,” the spokesperson said.





The phase-IIA marine works include piers to accommodate ships and submarines, creating a berthing space spread over more than 6 km, technical facilities, electrical substations, switch gears, and support utilities.





The Defence Minister will address the top naval leadership in a naval commanders’ conference that will be held onboard INS Vikrant, India’s home-made aircraft carrier.





As a part of the commanders’ conference, the navy will carry out a 'twin carrier operations’ in the Western Seaboard involving INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The drill comes at a time when India projects itself as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region to counter China.



