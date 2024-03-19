



India has it own indigenously made INS Dhruv (A40) is a research vessel and missile range instrumentation ship. The ship can gather electronic intelligence and will be used to track missile and satellites to aid India's strategic weapons and anti-ballistic missiles. It will be jointly operated by National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy





The Pakistan Navy recently showcased its newest addition, the spy ship PNS Rizwan, which was acquired with Chinese support. This signalled a substantial development in the country’s naval capabilities. The induction of this vessel demonstrates Pakistan’s strategic response to regional dynamics, particularly regarding its neighbour India.





With the purchase of PNS Rizwan, Pakistan has become one of the few countries operating such warships, along with France, India, the US, the UK, Russia, and China. With its sophisticated electronics, dome-shaped tracking antennae, and long-range radars, the spy ship—while smaller than its Indian equivalent, INS Dhruv—carries significant weight in contemporary warfare.





China’s involvement in Pakistan’s naval modernization initiatives is viewed as part of its larger strategic ambitions in the Indian Ocean region. Analysts believe China’s support intends to strengthen Pakistan’s capabilities, potentially changing regional power balances. The vessel’s route from China to Pakistan, traced from May to June 2023, drew attention, indicating its passage through Indonesian seas.





Since then, PNS Rizwan has remained discreet, refusing to activate its Automatic Identification System (AIS). The ship’s building in Fuzhou, China, the location of Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd., highlights the extent of Chinese participation in Pakistan’s navy build-up even more.





On the other hand, INS Dhruv, which was put into service in 2021, is an essential part of India’s defence system against ballistic missiles. The Strategic Forces Command (SFC) uses the ship built in cooperation with Hindustan Shipyard to improve India’s intelligence-gathering and nuclear missile tracking capabilities.





The introduction of PNS Rizwan might pose challenges for India as it adds new elements to regional security dynamics. The spy ship’s placement close to Indian coastlines may make it easier to monitor Indian missile launches and oceanographic activity. It might also strengthen China’s current intelligence-gathering efforts in the Indian Ocean region.





Pakistan’s acquisition of PNS Rizwan highlights the changing geopolitical situation in the Indian Ocean Region, which has consequences for regional security and strategic relationships.





(With Agency Inputs)







