Imperativeness of AMCA For India's Defence
The apex predators of the sky are defined by the Joint Air Power Competence Centre (JAPCC) as fifth-generation fighters, which are capable of operating in highly contested combat environments characterized by the presence of the most capable current air and ground threats, as well as those reasonably expected to be operational in the foreseeable future, reported OneIndia.
According to Business Insider, only aircraft possessing features such as stealth capabilities, the ability to cruise at supersonic speeds without engaging their afterburners, can be classified as fifth-generation fighters.
Fifth-generation fighters are distinguished from their fourth-generation peers by multi-spectral low-observable design features, self-protection mechanisms, radar jamming capabilities, and integrated avionics, as per Simple Flying.com.
Simple Flying.com notes that there are three 5th-generation fighter jets currently in production: China's Chengdu J-20, Russia's Sukhoi Su-57, and the US Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning.
America's F-22 Raptor, recognized as the first fifth-generation fighter jet, is presently in use but is no longer being manufactured.
According to Business Insider, the final F-22 Raptor was manufactured by Lockheed Martin in December 2011 and delivered to the USAF in May 2012. The F-22s aren't being phased out anytime soon. The company plans to keep the craft airborne for the next two decades.
India's need to bolster its air defences against China and Pakistan is underscored by the current aircraft strengths of these nations. Beijing currently possesses 3,304 aircraft, while India and Pakistan have 2,296 and 1,434 aircraft respectively. The Indian Air Force finds itself in need of an Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with India also aiming to enhance self-reliance in the defence sector.
It's worth noting that while India endeavours to strengthen its air force and retire aging aircraft, the process of receiving deliveries of fighter jets and other equipment is time-consuming. Once India acquires these fifth-generation fighters, it will join an extremely exclusive club that includes the US, Russia, and China.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has also granted in-principle approval to procure 34 Dhruv advanced light helicopters for the Coast Guard and the Indian Army. The approval for the AMCA project is described as extremely crucial by sources. India has been engaged in the ambitious AMCA project to develop a medium-weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to enhance its air power capabilities.
The estimated initial development cost of the project is around ₹15,000 crore. Under the plan, five prototypes of the AMCA will be jointly built by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with support from private industries.
India's confidence in the development of the AMCA received a significant boost following the successful development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS. Manufactured by the state-run aerospace behemoth HAL, the TEJAS aircraft serves as a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions, with reconnaissance and anti-ship operations as its secondary roles.
The Indian Air Force is also in the process of procuring 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA). In April 2019, an RFI (Request for Information) was issued by the IAF to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around $18 billion, marking one of the world's largest military procurement programs in recent years.
The advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) is a significant project undertaken by India. The AMCA is a single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather fifth-generation stealth, multirole combat aircraft. It is being developed for the Indian Air Force and possibly the Indian Navy.
Some Key Points About AMCA
Design and Manufacturing: The aircraft is designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), an aircraft design agency under the Ministry of Defence. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) consisting of ADA, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and a private company is being formed for the development and production of AMCA.
Variants: The Mark-1 variant of the aircraft will be a fifth-generation fighter while the Mark-2 variant will have sixth-generation technologies.
Missions: The AMCA is intended to perform a multitude of missions, including air supremacy, ground-strike, suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), and electronic warfare (EW) missions. It is intended to supplant the Sukhoi Su-30MKI air superiority fighter, which forms the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet.
Stealth Features: The AMCA design is optimized for low radar cross section and supercruise capability. What will set the fifth-generation combat aircraft apart from the existing fourth-generation fighters is primarily its stealth features.
Development: The AMCA program, earlier known as the medium combat aircraft (MCA) program, is an Indian program to develop a fifth-generation combat aircraft. It began as a parallel program to the Indo-Russia Sukhoi/HAL FGFA. The AMCA program was launched in 2010.
Current Status: In March 2024, the project received approval from India’s Cabinet Committee on Security for the prototype development. Feasibility study on AMCA and the preliminary design stage have been completed, and the project entered the detailed design phase in February 2019.
