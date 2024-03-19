



The apex predators of the sky are defined by the Joint Air Power Competence Centre (JAPCC) as fifth-generation fighters, which are capable of operating in highly contested combat environments characterized by the presence of the most capable current air and ground threats, as well as those reasonably expected to be operational in the foreseeable future, reported OneIndia





According to Business Insider, only aircraft possessing features such as stealth capabilities, the ability to cruise at supersonic speeds without engaging their afterburners, can be classified as fifth-generation fighters.





Fifth-generation fighters are distinguished from their fourth-generation peers by multi-spectral low-observable design features, self-protection mechanisms, radar jamming capabilities, and integrated avionics, as per Simple Flying.com.





Simple Flying.com notes that there are three 5th-generation fighter jets currently in production: China's Chengdu J-20, Russia's Sukhoi Su-57, and the US Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning.





America's F-22 Raptor, recognized as the first fifth-generation fighter jet, is presently in use but is no longer being manufactured.





According to Business Insider, the final F-22 Raptor was manufactured by Lockheed Martin in December 2011 and delivered to the USAF in May 2012. The F-22s aren't being phased out anytime soon. The company plans to keep the craft airborne for the next two decades.



