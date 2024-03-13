



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' and virtually lay the foundation stones of three semiconductor projects worth nearly ₹1.25 lakh crore today.





"It has been the vision of the Prime Minister to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development, fostering the creation of employment opportunities for the nation's youth. In line with this vision, the foundation stone is being laid for the semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat, the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Assam's Morigaon, and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand in Gujarat," the statement read.





The fabrication (fab) facility at the DSIR will be set up by TATA Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for setting up Semiconductor Fabs in India. With a total investment of over ₹91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country.





The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Assam's Morigaon will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of about ₹27,000 crore.





"The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), with a total investment of about ₹7,500 crore," it added.





These facilities will strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem and give it a firm footing in India. These units will also employ thousands and catalyse employment generation in related sectors like electronics, telecom, etc.





The program will witness massive participation of youngsters, including thousands of college students, and leaders from the semiconductor Industry.





