PM Modi Witnesses Core Loading At Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor At Kalpakkam
India is a step away from entering the second stage of its nuclear program with the initiation of core loading at the home-built 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor here, a move described as “historic” by the government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the initiation of core loading at the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), which generates more power than it consumes and uses the nuclear waste — Uranium-238 — as fuel.
India is one step away from entering the second phase of its nuclear program with the start of the main loading of the 500 MW electric prototype reactor in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. The government assessed this move as historic. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Modi on Monday witnessed the start of the core loading of India's first indigenous fast reactor (500 MW) at Kalpakkam.
During this, the Prime Minister along with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Atomic Energy Commission Chairman A.K. Mohanty, director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Vivek Bhasin and director of Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre B Venkataramdhas visited the reactor storage and its control room. Here he was informed about the main features of this reactor.
The Reactor Produces More Electricity Than They Consume
According to the data, the core loading in the prototype fast reactor (PFBR) produces more electricity than it consumes and uses nuclear waste – uranium-238 – as fuel.
Contribution of Indian Industry
The official statement says that after the completion of the original loading, the first approach to the turning point will be achieved, which will then lead to the generation of electricity. In the spirit of independent India, 500 MW power reactor is locally designed and manufactured by BHAVINI with input from over 200 Indian industries including MSMEs.
2.15 Million Units of Electricity Were Produced
In fact, India has been operating an experimental Fast Breeder reactor since 1985. FBTR has been operating for about 120 days with 40 MW of electricity and generated 2.15 million units of electricity last year. The PFBR will initially use mixed uranium-plutonium oxide (MOX) fuel, an official statement said.
Prime Minister Keen Interest of Kalpakkam Facilities
The prime minister toured the reactor vault and the control room of the PFBR along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Atomic Energy Commission Chairman A K Mohanty, Bhabha Atomic Research Center Director Vivek Bhasin and Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research Director B Venkataraman.
“Upon completion of the core loading, the first approach to criticality will be achieved, leading to generation of power subsequently,” an official statement said.
The reactor core consists of control sub-assemblies, blanket sub-assemblies and fuel sub-assemblies.
The core loading activity consists of loading of reactor control sub-assemblies, followed by the blanket sub-assemblies and the fuel sub-assemblies which will generate power.
India has adopted a three-stage nuclear power program with a closed fuel cycle. In the PFBR, marking the second stage of the program, spent fuel from the first stage is reprocessed and used as fuel.
“A unique feature of this sodium-cooled PFBR is that it can produce more fuel than it consumes, helping in achieving self-reliance in fuel supply for future fast reactors,” the statement said.
The PFBR will initially use the Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel, an official statement said.
The Uranium-238 “blanket” surrounding the fuel core will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, thus earning the name ‘Breeder’, it said, adding the use of Throium-232, which in itself is not a fissile material, as a blanket is also envisaged in this stage.
By transmutation, Thorium will create fissile Uranium-233 which will be used as fuel in the third stage.
PFBR is thus a stepping stone for the third stage of the program, paving the way for the eventual full utilization of India’s abundant thorium reserves.
In terms of safety, PFBR is an advanced third-generation reactor with inherent passive safety features ensuring a prompt and safe shutdown of the plant in the event of an emergency.
Since it uses the spent fuel from the first stage, PFBR also offers a great advantage in terms of a significant reduction in nuclear waste generated, thereby avoiding the need for large geological disposal facilities.
Notably, despite the advanced technology involved, both the capital cost and the per unit electricity cost are comparable to other nuclear and conventional power plants.
Many countries, including the US, Japan and France, have tried developing fast breeder reactors and have given up due to repeated failure to safely handle liquid sodium. Russia commissioned the BN-800 Fast Breeder Reactor in 2016.
