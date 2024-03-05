



India is a step away from entering the second stage of its nuclear program with the initiation of core loading at the home-built 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor here, a move described as “historic” by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the initiation of core loading at the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), which generates more power than it consumes and uses the nuclear waste — Uranium-238 — as fuel.





Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 'core load' at the country's first fast-breeding prototype reactor in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a prototype fast reactor in Tamil Nadu for the first time in the country Geo Tv News





The “core load” begins at the prototype fast reactor in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.





India is one step away from entering the second phase of its nuclear program with the start of the main loading of the 500 MW electric prototype reactor in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. The government assessed this move as historic. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Modi on Monday witnessed the start of the core loading of India's first indigenous fast reactor (500 MW) at Kalpakkam.





During this, the Prime Minister along with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Atomic Energy Commission Chairman A.K. Mohanty, director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Vivek Bhasin and director of Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre B Venkataramdhas visited the reactor storage and its control room. Here he was informed about the main features of this reactor.





The Reactor Produces More Electricity Than They Consume



According to the data, the core loading in the prototype fast reactor (PFBR) produces more electricity than it consumes and uses nuclear waste – uranium-238 – as fuel.





Contribution of Indian Industry





The official statement says that after the completion of the original loading, the first approach to the turning point will be achieved, which will then lead to the generation of electricity. In the spirit of independent India, 500 MW power reactor is locally designed and manufactured by BHAVINI with input from over 200 Indian industries including MSMEs.





2.15 Million Units of Electricity Were Produced



In fact, India has been operating an experimental Fast Breeder reactor since 1985. FBTR has been operating for about 120 days with 40 MW of electricity and generated 2.15 million units of electricity last year. The PFBR will initially use mixed uranium-plutonium oxide (MOX) fuel, an official statement said.





Prime Minister Keen Interest of Kalpakkam Facilities