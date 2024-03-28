Inputs flying in from Bangalore from trustworthy sources confirm that preparations are in full swing for the maiden flight of the TEJAS MK-1A at HAL Airport. The advanced TEJAS fighter (LA5033) is undergoing last-minute checks for its planned first flight scheduled between 11-11.30 a.m. today.





The aircraft will taxi out from the hangars of HAL's Aircraft Division, one of the oldest and most historic plane homes in the world. Teams from ADA, HAL, NAL, DRDO, CEMILCA etc are involved in this historic mission for an inspiring first flight, reported renowned defence journalist Ananthakrishnan M on TarMak today.





It is noteworthy to note that the TEJAS MK-1A production aircraft underwent Low Speed Taxi Trials (LSTT) followed by High-Speed Taxi Trials (HSTT). The flight was piloted by the ever-inspiring Group Captain K K Venugopal (Retd).





If everything goes fine and the certifying agencies are confident, LA5033 should undertake the first flight today.







