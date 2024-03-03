



The Ministry of Defence marked a historic year in 2023, witnessing a surge in defence exports, reaching an unprecedented ₹16,000 crore in the financial year—almost ₹3,000 crore more than the preceding year. Concurrently, defence production crossed the monumental milestone of ₹one lakh crore for the first time.





The rise of Indian Defence manufacturers has helped India increase its Defence exports by a whopping 24% from 2021 to 2023. But have these companies done enough to make the Indian government's grand 'Make in India' plan a success?





India's defence exports are driven by several weapons, including the Brahmos missile, the Akash missile system, and the Pinaka rockets and launchers. India exports to over 85 countries worldwide, with major buyers including Russia, Poland, Spain, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.





This surge in profits reflects the industry’s commitment to self-reliance and strategic capability enhancement. As India continues to strengthen its Defence capabilities, it’s essential to ensure sustainable growth and technological advancements in this crucial sector.





