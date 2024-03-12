ASML specializes in manufacturing of photolithography machines used to make computer chips





Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced India’s imminent foray into manufacturing semiconductor equipment, encompassing fabs, ATMP units, chemicals, gases, substrates, and consumables. Speaking at the inauguration of Applied Materials’ India Validation Centre in Bangalore, Vaishnaw emphasized the country’s strategic shift towards self-sufficiency in semiconductor technology. Applied Materials’ $20 million investment underscores the growing significance of India in the global semiconductor landscape, with the Bangalore centre set to employ 500 professionals.





This initiative aligns with India’s broader goal of indigenous semiconductor production, reducing reliance on imports from Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. The minister highlighted the successful realization of agreements made during the Prime Minister’s US visit, including the commencement of Micron’s ATMP construction and the establishment of LAM Research’s Semiverse Solutions for semiconductor engineer training.





Additionally, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) inaugurated a design centre in Bangalore, reinforcing India’s position as a hub for semiconductor innovation. Sonny Kunnakkat, Managing Director of Applied Materials, lauded the facility as India’s first commercial 300 mm wafer processing unit, marking a significant milestone in the country’s semiconductor journey.





(With Agency Inputs)







