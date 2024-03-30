



The Kupwara district election authorities, situated in north Kashmir near the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) border, have instructed political parties to obtain permission before conducting election rallies within the district.





This directive aligns with the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India (ECI), aiming to safeguard the safety of political leaders and maintain the smooth conduct of the electoral process. As outlined in a circular issued by the nodal officer for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Kupwara, political parties are required to submit their applications at least three days in advance of the scheduled event date.





The advance notice is intended to facilitate effective coordination by the administration, ensure public safety, and mitigate potential disruptions during the events. The circular underscores the importance of these measures in light of the upcoming elections and security concerns.





According to the election schedule released by the ECI, the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, which encompasses Kupwara, Bandipora, and Baramulla districts, is slated to go to polls on May 20, during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. With 16 Assembly segments falling under the Baramulla parliamentary constituency—comprising six in Kupwara, seven in Baramulla district, and three in Bandipora district—the electoral landscape is extensive and demands meticulous planning. In line with these preparations, officials have engaged in discussions with political parties, stressing the dos and don'ts to ensure compliance with electoral regulations.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, emphasised the necessity for political parties to obtain proper permission from the District Election Officer (DEO) before conducting any political rallies or processions in the run-up to the elections. The district election authorities have urged political parties to diligently adhere to all guidelines issued by the EC for conducting the Lok Sabha elections with the utmost transparency and effectiveness.





Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is deemed the most sensitive due to its proximity to the LoC and PoK. The security forces guarding the LoC have raised vigil in anticipation of possible threats from across the LoC during the campaigning for elections. Similar protocols will have to be observed by political parties in other constituencies - Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri. The Lok Sabha polls have evoked great interest in Jammu and Kashmir given being the first major political exercise after the abrogation of Article 370.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







