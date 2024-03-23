



Tech Mahindra and IBM have joined forces to inaugurate a Synergy Lounge in Singapore, aimed at accelerating digital adoption for enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region. This collaboration seeks to leverage next-gen technologies to drive innovation and offer unique solutions to various industries.





Located at Tech Mahindra’s campus, the Lounge aims to facilitate the adoption of next-gen technologies among enterprises in APAC. The Lounge will focus on technologies such as AI, Intelligent Automation, Hybrid Cloud, 5G, Edge Computing, and Cybersecurity.





Enterprises will be assisted in operationalizing these technologies to solve complex business problems and enhance efficiency.





The Lounge is built on the Hex-I concept, comprising ignite, inspire, ideate, innovate, infuse, and implement stages.





Different experience zones within the Lounge will cater to various technologies to aid enterprises in their digital transformation journey.





Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer at Tech Mahindra, emphasizes the importance of infusing AI and GenAI into businesses responsibly.





The Synergy Lounge will serve as a co-innovation and co-development centre, specifically focusing on AI and next-gen technologies.





The Lounge will be open to enterprises worldwide for exploring joint solutions and testing prototypes.





Industries such as communication, media and entertainment, automotive, manufacturing, banking and financial services, and healthcare will benefit from this collaboration.





A dedicated team will operate from the Synergy Lounge to maximize synergies between Tech Mahindra and IBM.





This collaboration aims to develop unique solutions based on the strengths of both organizations to drive technological innovation in APAC.





Chetan Krishnamurthy, Vice President at IBM, highlights the common vision to bring advanced technology to solve complex business challenges.





The Synergy Lounge in Singapore will continue to improve productivity and competitiveness for clients in the Asia-Pacific region.





