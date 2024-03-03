Mohammad Ghouse Nayazi (Left) is an accused in the murder of RSS leader Rudresh R (Right)





Mohammad Ghouse Nayazi, accused of killing RSS functionary, arrested in South Africa. Nayazi, member of PFI, allegedly killed RSS leader Rudresh R in 2016. Gujarat ATS tracked Nayazi and alerted central agencies for arrest





Mohammad Ghouse Nayazi, a fugitive criminal accused of killing a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary in Bangalore, has been arrested and extradited to India from South Africa, police said on Saturday.





Nayazi, an active member of the banned extremist organisation Popular Front of India, allegedly plotted and killed RSS leader Rudresh R in Bangalore in 2016.





35-year-old Rudresh R was a Mandal president of the Shivajinagar Shakha of the RSS and secretary of the BJP Shivajinagar.





After the incident, Nayazi fled from the country and was hiding in various locations abroad. The police had also declared a reward of Rs five lakh for providing information about him.





According to sources, the Gujarat ATS first tracked the location of Nayazi, following which central agencies were alerted.





Upon receiving the alert, a team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested and brought Nayazi back to India.





The arrest of Nayazi is a significant development as during questioning, central agencies may get necessary information about the people involved in running the PFI module in Karnataka and other parts of India, sources said.





Earlier last year, another member of the PFI was arrested by the NIA in connection with the murder of RSS leader SK Srinivasan in Kerala.







