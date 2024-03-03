



Indian Defence Ministry signed contracts for procurement of nuclear-capable BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles at the cost of 195.2 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) for the Indian Navy, an official statement said on Friday, reported Pakistan based publication The Express Tribune





“The contract for procurement of BrahMos missiles has been signed with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited at ₹19,518.65 crore (195.2 Billion Rupees). These missiles would be utilised to meet combat outfit and training requirements of the Indian Navy,” the ministry said in the statement.





The contract was among the five major capital acquisition contracts signed by the Indian Defence Ministry to further boost the make-in-India initiative on Friday, the ministry said.





The five contracts, the ministry said, include the procurement of aero-engines for MiG-29 aircraft; close-in weapon system, and the procurement of High-Power Radar and the procurement of Shipborne Brahmos system for the Indian Defence Forces.





Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the acquisition of over 200 BrahMos extended-range supersonic cruise missiles for deployment on its warships.







