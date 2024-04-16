



At least 29 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, reported PTI, citing police.





According to th PTI report, three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot.





The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.





The three security personnel injured in the gunfight were being shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.





