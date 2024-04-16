



The 16th Meeting of India-France Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held in New Delhi on 15th April 2024





During the meeting, the two sides assessed counter terrorism challenges, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing.





External Affairs Ministry said, Anti-India separatist activities, and countering terror financing, organised crime and narco-terror network also featured in the discussions. Both sides also exchanged views on the terrorist threats in their respective regions. This includes State-sponsored, cross-border terrorism in South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, besides terror activities in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.





The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs K.D. Dewal, and the French delegation, by Ambassador Olivier Caron, Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime. During the meeting, the Indian side presented its viewpoints on ‘No Money For Terror’ (NMFT) and Financial Action Task Force, which led to an exchange of respective positions by the two sides.





The two sides also emphasised the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through exchange of information, capacity building, training programmes and exercises, and cooperation at the multilateral fora.





(With Agency Inputs)







