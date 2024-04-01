



Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is working on a mobile nuclear reactor that uses a teleoperated system of a mobile robot, wireless network, and control stations. The mobile robot is Ackerman steered and has a mission time of 10 hours on a single charge.





A New Research Reactor A swimming pool type research reactor “Apsara-upgraded”, of higher capacity was born at Trombay on 10th September 2018 at 18:41 hrs. The reactor, made indigenously, uses plate type dispersion fuel elements made of....





Reactor Design & Development Group



BARC is also the premier research organization of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). It has designed the first PPP Research Reactor for production of nuclear medicines and has also started work on designing a 900 MW pressurised heavy water reactor (PWR). BARC has also built a 20 MW reactor in Kalpakkam and for the INS Arihant submarine.





BARC also has the Environmental Survey Laboratories (ESLs), which are equipped with sophisticated Gamma Spectrometers and Tritium counters to detect extremely low-levels of radioactivity. These are used for constant monitoring to ensure safety of personnel associated with nuclear facilities and people at large.







