



The Western Command of the Indian Army successfully tested the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System on Sunday, March 31. The test, conducted as part of routine drills to assess the operational readiness of India's defence forces, marks a milestone in the country's defence capabilities.





The Akash missile system was designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to boost the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The Akash (Sky) is a mid-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system built by India’s state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It was developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), which also involved the development of the Nag, Agni, and Trishul missiles and the Prithvi ballistic missile.





Two missile versions have been built for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army (IA). The IA inducted the first batch of the Akash missiles in May 2015. The first Akash missile was delivered to the IAF in March 2012. The missile was formally inducted into the IAF in July 2015.





The Akash SAM system can employ multiple air targets while operating in a fully autonomous mode. The system features a launcher, a missile, a control centre, an integral mission guidance system, a multifunctional fire control radar, a system arming and explosion mechanism, a digital autopilot, C4I (command, control communication and intelligence) centres and supporting ground equipment.





(With Agency Inputs)







