



The Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Punjab Police recovered a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, officials said on Friday.





According to an official BSF release, "Based on information on April 25, 2024, BSF intelligence set up about the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops with Punjab Police was conducted in the suspected area."





The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK.





"During the search operation, at about 10.15 pm, troops successfully recovered one drone in broken condition from a farming field adjacent to village Khemkaran in Tarn Taran District," said the release.





The statement further stated that reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police successfully recovered yet another illicit drone from across the border.





Earlier on Wednesday, the BSF along with the Punjab Police recovered a drone from a farming field adjacent to village Khemkaran in the border area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district.





The recovered drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







