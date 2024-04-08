



New Delhi: Parivartan Chintan, a pioneering Tri-Service Conference aimed at generating new and fresh ideas, initiatives and reforms to propel jointness and integration efforts, is being held in New Delhi on April 8. A day long discussions will be chaired by Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan.





With the Indian Armed Forces having embarked on a major transformative change in their quest to be ready for the envisaged future wars, initiatives are being undertaken to promote Jointness and Integration as structures are modified to enable tri-service multi-domain operations.





The 'Chintan' will be the first ever conference of the Heads of all tri-service Services Institutions, the Department of Military Affairs, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the three Services, with officers from varied service brackets, through their diverse understanding and experience, recommending measures to achieve the desired "Joint and Integrated" end state with celerity.





A day ahead of this Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has highlighted the need for military leaders to adapt to the changing character of war and underscored the importance of inter-services synergy.





He was addressing future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces at Defence Services Staff College, about the changing character of the war on Friday.





(With Agency Inputs)







