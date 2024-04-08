



Sukma: The security forces have busted a Naxal camp in a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, which led to the recovery of a huge amount of explosives.





According to the police, a search operation was held based on intelligence operations in the hilly forest areas of Tondamarka and Dabbamarka.





A huge amount of gelatin sticks, detonators, explosives, IED, BGL bombs and weapons were recovered in the joint operation conducted by the District Force, 208 Corps Cobra, 217 and 212, 241 Corps CRPF, Bastar Battalion under the Kistaram police station area of District Sukma, the police said.





According to the police, approximately 350 gelatine sticks, 105 electric detonators, Sulphur powder, explosive items, approximately 5 kg of IED which was demolished in situ, 19 BGL bombs, medicines, 2 disruptive amn pouches, clothing, bags, Maoist literature, shoes, Cordex wire, Microtek inverter UPS, fire crackers, driving license, combat belts, Amul milk powder, carbon paper, tape, matchbox, welding rods, plastic sheets, wire, switches, plugs, iron nails, carpenter tools, iron rods, gelatine, gun powder, improvised grenade and other Naxalite daily useful items were recovered.





