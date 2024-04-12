



The Communist manifesto advocates dismantling military bases, nuclear disarmament, & repealing UAPA, PMLA, CAA





Amidst the resounding anticipation of the coming Lok Sabha Elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) revealed their manifesto on April 4, heralding a vision that seeks to reverse Bharat’s developmental and militaristic trajectory by several years, reported Organiser web portal.





Central to its pledges, the manifesto vows to annul key legislative acts including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), among others. Additionally, it calls for nuclear disarmament, advocating for the withdrawal from military alliances and other bizarre shifts.





As outlined in its manifesto, the party stands in favour of preserving the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir as enshrined in Article 370, committing to reinstating it as a full-fledged state and swiftly conducting Assembly elections as a primary measure upon assuming power.





Furthermore, the CPI(M) manifesto pledges state-funded elections and a prohibition on corporate contributions to political parties.





Additionally, it proposes a mechanism wherein the governor of a state would be selected from a pool of three distinguished individuals nominated by the chief minister, aiming to foster a more transparent and accountable governance structure.





Speaking after the release of the manifesto, the CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “The Republic of India is facing an ‘existential threat’ and if its secular, democratic and republic character has to be safeguarded, then the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be ‘separated from holding the reins of power’.”





The party affirmed its dedication to safeguarding India’s “economic sovereignty,” emphasising that this objective cannot be achieved without ensuring the preservation of the public sector. In its manifesto, the CPI(M) insisted on reassessing and undoing the privatisation of the public sector.





The CPI(M) manifesto outlines several key points aimed at protecting the rights and dignity of minorities in India. It calls for the repeal of “anti-conversion laws” in states that target minority communities and the removal of “RSS personnel” appointed to key positions by the BJP government.





Additionally, the manifesto emphasises the immediate banning of all illegal private armies and vigilante groups, such as various “Senas,” which as per the manifesto perpetrate attacks against Dalits and minorities under the guise of cow protection, fostering communal hatred.





The party advocates for enacting legal measures to rein in and take action against organisations and institutions spreading communal hate and attacking minorities, including the enactment of a law specifically addressing lynching incidents.





Moreover, the manifesto underscores the necessity of ensuring exemplary punishment for perpetrators of communal violence, irrespective of their public or official positions and safeguarding the rights of minorities to lead lives of equality and dignity without fear or discrimination.





Also, the CPI(M) manifesto calls for purging all school textbooks and higher education syllabi of content reflecting communal biases and prejudices, aiming to promote a more inclusive and unbiased educational system.





The Left party pledged to enact legislation imposing a tax on the ultra-wealthy, institute pro-worker laws to supplant labour codes, enshrine the Right to Work as a constitutional guarantee, address vacancies in both government and the public sector, and bolster the MSME sector to spur job creation.





The CPI(M) emphasised the need to double budgetary allocations for the MGNREGS, enact a new law ensuring urban employment, and establish an unemployment allowance.





The CPI(M) manifesto advocates for an independent and non-aligned foreign policy, emphasising the promotion of cooperation among developing countries and the reinforcement of multi-polarity in international relations. It calls for the withdrawal from the strategic alliance with the US and opposes US policies of intervention, sanctions, and regime change in sovereign nations.





The party also proposes withdrawing from all foundational agreements with the US that compromise national sovereignty and are detrimental to Indian interests.





Additionally, it advocates for scrapping all security and military ties with Israel and urges the imposition of UN sanctions on Israel while supporting the establishment of the State of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital. Strengthening relations with neighbouring countries is highlighted, along with the urgent resolution of issues related to shared resources in a mutually beneficial manner.





The manifesto also stresses the need for a negotiated settlement of the border dispute with China and the promotion of comprehensive relations with the country.





Furthermore, it calls for resuming talks with Pakistan to address all outstanding issues, including cross-border terrorism, and to promote “people-to-people relations,” cultural exchanges, and sporting events.





Engagement with the Sri Lankan government is proposed for the devolution of powers to the Northern and Eastern regions of the country, ensuring autonomy for Tamil-speaking people within a united Sri Lanka.





The manifesto outlines a comprehensive strategy for redefining India’s defence and security policies. It proposes the country’s exit from alliances such as the India-US Defence Framework Agreement, QUAD, and I2U2. The party advocates for the removal of all military bases in the region, including the US base in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, where nuclear weapons are stationed.





Additionally, it calls for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological weapons.





The manifesto emphasises denying access to Indian naval, air, and military facilities for refuelling and stationing purposes by countries involved in armed intervention or combat anywhere in the world.





It advocates for a policy that prohibits the militarisation of space and polar regions, promoting peaceful conflict resolution through diplomacy, dialogues, and discussions to foster friendly relations.





Furthermore, the manifesto highlights the need for the demilitarisation of cyberspace, ensuring protection from cyber-attacks and phishing, and safeguarding individuals’ privacy from snooping and surveillance.





The CPI(M) emphasises parliamentary oversight over security apparatuses to ensure accountability and prioritises human life protection through effective coordination among intelligence agencies and immediate action on credible intelligence.

It underscores the importance of expanding, developing, and strengthening public sector defence units to enhance self-reliance in meeting the country’s security needs.

Finally, the manifesto stresses transparency and accountability in defence deals to combat corruption, advocating for the fast-tracking of investigations, trials, and punishment, particularly in cases concerning the defense of the nation.

Highlighting the significance of food security, the CPI(M) pledged to safeguard Indian farmers by promising a legal guarantee for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The party advocated for enhancing the universal Right to Education, halting the privatisation of higher education, allocating a minimum of six percent of the GDP in the budget towards education, and reversing the privatisation of the education sector.

The manifesto also pledges support for a law mandating reservations in the private sector and for promptly filling vacancies in reserved posts without dilution.

The party stands for the protection of constitutional and legal rights of Adivasis and opposes cultural assimilation. It emphasises the need for conducting a caste census along with the overdue 2021 general census to gather proper data on OBCs. Additionally, the CPI(M) calls for the immediate implementation of one-third reservations for women and for strengthening processes of justice for women who are victims of crimes.

The CPI(M) manifesto proposes several measures aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of minority communities in India. It suggests making the Minorities Commission a statutory body with enhanced powers and jurisdiction, along with elevating the status of its chairperson and members.

Additionally, the manifesto advocates for formulating a sub-plan for Muslim minorities akin to the tribal sub-plan, following the Sachar Committee recommendations. It recommends augmenting the Minority Area Development Programme introduced post-Sachar Committee to ensure sufficient resources and special initiatives targeting districts with concentrated Muslim populations, particularly in employment, education, and healthcare sectors.

The party also proposes enacting the “Prevention of Atrocities Against Minorities Act” to curb ongoing attacks on minorities, including Christians, and stresses the implementation of the Ranganath Mishra Commission report.

As an immediate step, it suggests including all OBC Muslims, who constitute the majority of the Muslim community, in the OBC quota with state-specific allocations.

Furthermore, the manifesto calls for earmarking 15 per cent of priority sector lending by banks for Muslims and ensuring subsidised credit for self-employed Muslim youth. Special attention is recommended for the education of Muslim girls, with substantial increases in scholarships and hostel facilities for them.

The CPI(M) emphasises the promotion of Urdu teaching in schools, advocating for the publication of high-quality Urdu textbooks and filling vacancies for Urdu teaching posts.

Additionally, it underscores the need for compensation and rehabilitation for Muslims acquitted in cases of terrorism, as well as punishment for officials responsible for falsely implicating them and subjecting them to torture, proposing the establishment of fast-track courts for such cases.





