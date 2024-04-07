



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is in the process to develop 15 thrust vector control systems for the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). The MPATGM is a third-generation, "fire-and-forget" anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) that uses infrared light to track and follow targets. The DRDO is developing the MPATGM in partnership with VEM Technologies Private Limited, an Indian defence contractor, as of 2022. The MPATGM is intended for use by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to intercept low RCS aerial threats with high manoeuvrability.





The MPATGM is a passive weapon guidance system that uses infrared light emitted from a target to track and follow it. Missiles that use infrared seeking are often called "heat-seekers" because hot bodies radiate infrared strongly. Thrust vectoring, also known as thrust vector control (TVC), is the ability of an aircraft, rocket, or other vehicle to change the direction of the thrust from its engines or motor(s) to control the attitude or angular velocity of the vehicle.





The MPATGM is a low weight, "fire and forget" missile that is launched from a man portable launcher with a thermal sight. The DRDO has tested the MPATGM at a range in Southern India, where the missile hit the target with precision and destroyed it.







