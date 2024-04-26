



Sopore: An encounter broke out on Thursday between security forces and terrorists at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kashmir Zone Police, the police and security forces are on full alert.





The incident comes early 20 days after a migrant worker was injured after being shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. Reportedly, he sustained injuries in his abdomen and arm.





"When the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on," an official said.





This comes as the operation to trace the terrorists, hiding in a forested area of Bandipora area, is still on after two soldiers were injured on Wednesday when they opened fire at security forces.





In the past few years, there have been several similar incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, a migrant worker Amritpal Singh, who was a resident of Punjab, was shot dead in Srinagar. The non-local workers often become targets of the terrorists.





In a separate incident, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police a joint search operation in Uri, Baramulla on Thursday, and one suspected individual was apprehended. The search operation was launched based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said.





"Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today in Uri, Baramulla. One suspected individual has been apprehended along with recovery of 01xPistol & other war-like stores," the Chinar Corps, Indian Army stated in a post on X.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







