



New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the first batch of people have gone to Israel under the government-to-government (G2G) agreement, stressing that the Indian government has urged the Israeli authorities to take their safety seriously.





Earlier this year, a drive to recruit more than 10,000 Indian construction workers in Israel began at the Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana's Rohtak.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing the weekly presser on Thursday, highlighted that around 18,000 Indian workers are in Israel.





"The Indian Embassy in Israel is constantly in touch with them for their safety and it is a major concern for us," he said.





"The first batch of people under the G2G agreement have gone to Israel," Jaiswal added.





He further stressed that they have urged the Israeli authorities to take care of their wellbeing.





"For us, their safety is very important. We have urged the Israeli authorities to do their best to take care of their safety and well being, which is of prime importance," he said.





Highlighting the advisory for Indian nationals living in the border areas of Israel, Jaiswal reaffirmed that the Indian government has urged the Israeli authorities to take the safety of Indian nationals very seriously and do whatever is required for that.





"We have a large number of Indian nationals who are presently in Israel. We have urged the Israelis, and Israeli authorities to take the safety of our people very seriously and to do whatever is required, he said.





Last month, India issued an advisory for its nationals living in the border areas of Israel to relocate to safer areas within the country due to prevailing situations.





"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian Embassy in Israel said in an official statement.





The advisory comes after a man from Kerala working in a plantation in Israel was killed and two other Indian citizens were injured in northern Israel following a terror strike by Hezbollah.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







