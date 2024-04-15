



On the night of April 13 to 14, 2024, Iran launched a combined attack involving at least 300 missiles and drones against Israel.





The Israeli Chief of Staff confirmed that a few of the attacks penetrated its defenses, but 99% of missiles and drones were intercepted by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and its allies.





This included the Kingdom of Jordan, through which most weapons flew. Thus, the Royal Jordanian Air Force reported having shot down several Iranian drones.





Additionally, the French Air Force deployed in Jordan as part of Operation Chammal also contributed to the defense of the country’s airspace





“We have an air base in Jordan,” the French president declared on the French channel BFMTV. “Jordanian airspace was violated by these attacks. We got our fighters off the ground and intercepted what we were supposed to.”





Operation Chammal is the French military’s participation in Operation Inherent Resolve, a multinational effort to combat the threat posed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). France’s involvement in the mission began in September 2014 at the request of the Iraqi authorities and continues to this day.





Currently, four Rafale B fighters from the 4th Fighter Wing are deployed at the Prince Hassan Air Base, from where the French Air and Space Force supports the fight against Islamic groups operating in the region.





(With Agency Inputs)







