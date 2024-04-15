



The Delhi-based most popular IT Distribution Company “Iris Global Services” has made supplies to their Hyderabad partner “Vama Industries Ltd” Dell Compute products for integration at the Indian Space Research Organization-ISRO, the Defence as well as for the Scientific Research installations.





Vama Industries Ltd is a system integration enterprise incepted in year 2004 based out of Hyderabad. They have been an Iris Global partner for more than 10 years. Vama also operating from Delhi, Mumbai and shall soon open their Bangalore branch. With strength of 60 personnel they recorded a turnover of ₹11 crore last fiscal. Vama is engaged in Cad Cam based Design Engineering Services for American companies, it also delivers System integration projects for Defence, Scientific Research and DRDO installations for the central government.





Vama, in the last decade have delivered installations worth ₹40 crore which includes – Hierarchical Storage Management where EMC Storage, Dell Servers as well as Spectra logic storage solution were involved.





Speaking to newsman Mr RamaRaju MD, Vama Technologies said – “Our relation with Iris is very strong. They are a top notch distributor. They are quick in action, they gave us an immediate response – their support & services are extremely good” “We normally do ₹5 to 10 Crores business with Iris, we are waiting for ISRO projects to materialise. We been sourcing Dell Servers, Storage and Networking products from Iris and used them for Defence Labs and ISRO installations” he said.





“In the forthcoming year 2024-25, we see better business. Once the new govt settles, the speed of business will increase. We expect to do more biz with Iris and cross ₹15 crore.” Mr RamaRaju concluded.





“We are supporting Vama Technologies with latest product and services.





They are strong in Scientific installations in the central govt sectors “





We expect to help them grow their business in coming years” said Mr Ashghar Khan, Branch Manager Hyderabad, Iris Global Services.





Iris, in the recent past, has supplied an APC Symmetra Modular UPS of 225 KVA to power the highly critical installation of 1 Petaflop HPC (High Performance Compute cluster) Super Computer for PRL-ISRO Data Centre.





Iris also delivered Ruckus Controllers and Access Points for Chennai Airport. Iris is ready to support orders from partners in Aviation solution business.





“Iris significantly continues in empowering space, scientific research and the defence sector of India. We see immense opportunities in the aviation sectors too where, Partners, SIs must use the opportunity coming at these times”





“The supplies to Vama Technologies are yet another imitative of Iris towards enabling India towards modernising Indian infrastructures.” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen Founder, CMD, Iris Global Services.





(With Agency Inputs)







