



India’s leading drone manufacturer, Garuda Aerospace today announces its collaboration with the Department of Space’s Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). As per the partnership ISRO is in the process of procuring Garuda Aerospace’s cutting-edge Quadcopter drones. This collaboration between Garuda Aerospace and ISRO marks the company’s entry into the space-tech category, setting the stage for future innovations in the space sector.





Known for its cutting-edge drone technology, Garuda Aerospace’s Quadcopter drones are integrated with machine learning and artificial intelligence. The use of these drones in ISRO’s operations is expected to significantly enhance efficiency across various ISRO operations.





ISRO had begun sampling Garuda Aerospace’s drones in 2021 for the delivery of medicines and food supplies. Following this, Garuda Aerospace also engaged in the sanitization of building premises with the spraying of disinfectants during COVID-19. These successful trials are pivotal to Garuda Aerospace bagging this order from ISRO for Quadcopter drones.





Speaking on this milestone, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO, and Founder of Garuda Aerospace said, “Receiving an order from the esteemed Indian Space Research Organisation marks a monumental achievement for us. It showcases our dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. We firmly believe that Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles will play a pivotal role in the space sector. Our partnership with ISRO not only validates our credibility but also solidifies our position as industry leaders.”





He further added, “Governmental support, such as the approval of 100% Foreign Direct Investment into the space sector, presents an exciting opportunity for Garuda Aerospace. This landmark decision will not only provide crucial financial support but also pave the way for us to achieve a historic milestone of becoming the first-ever Indian drone Unicorn start-up.”





Garuda Aerospace drones can be customised to withstand atmospheric pressure and gravity. They can hence be used for surveying, mapping, and also sample collection.





Garuda Aerospace has made significant strides in the drone sector with its remarkable advancements. It recently launched its border patrolling drone, Trishul. Garuda Aerospace is the first drone company in India to receive dual DGCA approvals. These approvals encompass the manufacturing of small and medium-category drones, along with pilot training. The Dhoni-backed company is all set to go public by the end of 2024 thereby demonstrating the ongoing growth and leadership in the industry.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







