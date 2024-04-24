

Kuwait City: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait organised the India-Kuwait Investment Conference 2.0 on Tuesday. The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to share information regarding technologies and innovation within the financial and regulatory ecosystem.

The conference was held with the support of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), Union of Investment Companies (UIC) and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).





On the sidelines of the conference, India's International Financial Services Centres Authority and Kuwait's Capitals Market Authority (CMA) signed an MoU to collaborate on sharing information concerning the application of technologies, and innovation within the financial and regulatory ecosystem for the development of financial markets in respective jurisdictions, the Indian Embassy said.





