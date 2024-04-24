

Hanover: The German chapter of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) on Monday organized its fifth General Body Meeting in Hannover and elected its new cabinet, according to a press release by BNM.

Social and human rights activists like Naseem Baloch, the Chairman of BNM Hatim Baloch, the Central Committee member and Coordinator of BNM's Human Rights Department, Paank Haji Naseer and Hammal Baloch participated in the meeting.





After the session, BNM's Germany Chapter elected new officials in the cabinet - Shar Hassan as President, Safia Manzoor as Vice President, Jabbar Baloch as General Secretary, Shali Dad as Joint Secretary, and Amjid Murad as Finance Secretary.





The event concluded with Chairman Naseem Baloch extending congratulations to the new cabinet members and expressing hope for the continuation of the legacy established by Waja Gafaar Baloch, the founder of the BNM Germany Chapter.





The BNM has been at the forefront of Baloch rights advocacy, raising its voice against the Baloch genocide.





Previously the Baloch National Movement in the Netherlands called for global attention to the Baloch genocide and organized a protest rally in Amsterdam. The protesters, holding placards and banners, denounced the forced occupation of Baluchistan by Pakistani forces.





Protesters were also seen distributing pamphlets to raise awareness among locals about the Baluchistan issue. Highlighting their struggle, protesters emphasized how Pakistani forces annexed Baluchistan on March 27, 1948.





Taking to social media platform X, Islam Murad Baloch, a member of Baloch National Movement said, "The international community must intervene in Baluchistan against the violations of Baloch human rights. The human rights defenders and the UN must put sanctions on Pakistan for the violations of Baloch rights. Pakistan must leave Baluchistan."





Another activist, Fazila Baloch, stressed that Baluchistan was never part of Pakistan and was illegally occupied on March 27. "Baluchistan was never part of Pakistan. It was illegally occupied on March 27, 1948. Since then the Baloch nation has been resisting the invasion of their motherland. Baluchistan Is Not Pakistan," Fazila stated on X.





In Pakistan's most underdeveloped area of Baluchistan, the country's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, has been accused of committing all kinds of atrocities, including, abduction, killing and torture, to instil fear. Moreover, Baloch activists are signing a petition urging the international authorities to take action on the ongoing genocide of their community members.





They are demanding the United Nations and human rights organizations take action and hold the authorities accountable for the crimes committed in Baluchistan. They further want a fact-finding mission headed by the United Nations Working Group to investigate the matter.





