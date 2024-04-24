SpaceX reusable launch stages are those that can be landed and re-flown with new payloads, although there are currently only partially-reusable systems





Space Zone India, a Tamil Nadu-based space start-up, is poised to achieve a significant milestone in Indian space technology. Headquartered in Kelambakkam, Chennai, the company is pioneering the development of RHUMI-1, a ground breaking rocket aimed at revolutionizing satellite launches.





RHUMI-1: Reusable Rocket Like SpaceX





RHUMI-1, designed as a demonstrator, marks a leap forward in Indian space technology. This innovative rocket, set to carry three cube satellites, incorporates a reusable mechanism, promising a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable solution to satellite launches. The hybrid propulsion system, combining solid fuel and liquid oxidizer technologies, is engineered to slash the costs associated with hybrid rocket operations while ensuring utmost safety.





Capturing The Small Satellite Market





According to an ANI report, CEO Anand Megalingam said that surging demand for small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) within India. In response, Space Zone India is strategically focusing on capturing the burgeoning small satellite market, leveraging the Hybrid Propulsion system to deliver unparalleled cost-effectiveness. Under the careful supervision of retired ISRO scientists, the team is diligently overcoming the challenges associated with hybrid propulsion technology. Megalingam commends the unwavering dedication of his team towards advancing the frontiers of space technology.





Anticipated Milestones And Launch Schedule





The completion of all tests for the Reusable Hybrid Rocket (Demonstrator) is imminent, with a highly anticipated launch scheduled for mid-August 2024 in the coastal region of Chennai. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for Space Zone India and the Indian space industry at large, positioning the company as a frontrunner in the realm of reusable rocket technology.





Achievements And Future Endeavours of Space Zone





In February 2023, Space Zone India etched its name in history by successfully launching India's first hybrid rocket. The momentous event was witnessed by esteemed dignitaries including ISRO Scientist Padma Sri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai and Deputy Director Ranganathan from Sriharikota, alongside eminent scientists from the Atomic Research Centre in Kalpakkam. The company's portfolio includes a range of rockets tailored for altitudes ranging from 1 km to 500 km, exemplifying its commitment to innovation and versatility.





Innovative Launch Systems And Investment Plans





Space Zone India has developed its own ground-supporting equipment for rocket launches, pioneering portable launch systems that can be easily transported between locations without the need for large transportation. Following the successful launch of their reusable hybrid rocket demonstrator, the company is poised to attract investors for its upcoming rocket launches.



