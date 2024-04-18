



New Delhi: As heavy rain lashes the Gulf nation, the Indian Embassy in Dubai on Thursday emphasised that they are in constant touch with the UAE authorities and airlines, and have facilitated connect between stranded Indian passengers and their family here.





They further stated that relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations.





"We are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. - Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. - Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," the Indian embassy in Dubai said in a post shared on X.





Moreover, the embassy in their post stressed that the helpline numbers will continue until the situation gets normal.





They further assured to remain committed to serve the Indian community currently living in or travelling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.





"We have facilitated connect between stranded passengers and their family in India. - Helpline numbers will continue until normalcy returns. We remain committed to serving the Indian community living in or travelling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates," the post read.





Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have urged residents to stay at home after large parts of the region was lashed by torrential rain, hail and thunderstorms on Tuesday.





The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has asked residents of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah that they should prepare themselves for unsettled weather conditions over the next 48 hours, with heavy rainfall expected in these areas till Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported today.





Heavy to moderate rain, thunder and lightning were seen across the UAE on Monday night and Adverse weather conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday morning, with convective clouds that bring rainfall and lightning forming over coastal areas - particularly in the north and east of the country, the weather department predicted.





