

This comes in response to the targeting of the Iranian consulate building in Damascus on Monday, April 1, resulting in the deaths of 13 people, including seven IRGC members

The Islamic Republic of Iran has reportedly readied more than 100 cruise missiles in preparation for a possible retaliatory attack against Israel, American media reported.

A US defence official told ABC News Network that Tehran has prepared over 100 cruise missiles for retaliation, while the US has deployed additional military assets to the region.





It is also reported that addtionally, Iran has prepared a sizable number of drones that may be deployed in an attack against Israel.





This comes in response to the targeting of the Iranian consulate building in Damascus on Monday, April 1, resulting in the deaths of 13 people, including seven IRGC members.





Since then, Israel is on high alert due to Iran’s public threat in retaliation for the April 1 attack.





Countries including India, France, Poland, United Kingdom and Russia are warning their citizens against travelling to the Middle East region, which is already tense due to the war in Gaza, which has now entered its seventh month.





India’s statement covered Iran and Israel, calling on Indians not to go to the two countries until further notice in view of the “prevailing situation in the region”.





The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said Indian citizens who are in the two countries should observe “utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum”.





Since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, on October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has carried out several strikes in Syria and Lebanon, targeting leaders of Hamas, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.





On October 7, Israel launched a brutal military campaign on Gaza Strip, following a Hamas-led attack, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis.





Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 33,000 Palestinians thus far, primarily women and children and 76,000 people injured in Gaza.





(With Agency Inputs)







