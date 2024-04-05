



The Indian Navy has ordered around US$2.5 billion worth of MRSAM systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has enhanced its defence collaboration with India, focusing on joint development and support for the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system, alongside the establishment of a dedicated local subsidiary for maintenance and upgrades.





A newly launched office for IAI’s 100% owned Indian subsidiary Aerospace Services India (ASI) in Delhi will provide maintenance, product support and upgrades for Israeli defence equipment in India. A facility on the outskirts of Delhi will be ready by the end of 2024 for maintenance, IAI officials confirmed.





Vice-Admiral B Sivakumar, controller of warship production and acquisition for the Indian Navy, said the branch had ordered MRSAM systems.





Recently, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has expanded its footprint in India with the launch of AeroSpace Services India (ASI) in New Delhi, a move that underscores its commitment to strengthening ties with the Indian defence sector. The inauguration of ASI, aligning with India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, marks a significant milestone in the partnership between IAI and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





As the sole authorised OEM's Technical Representative for the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, ASI operates in Indian Rupees, streamlining transactions for defence systems jointly developed by IAI and DRDO. Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, expressed pride in ASI's role in advancing India's self-reliance goals, under the leadership of CEO Danny Lauber and a predominantly Indian workforce. With strategically located branches across the subcontinent, ASI aims for comprehensive service coverage and prompt customer support.





The event saw the presence of Noar Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, highlighting the evolution of strategic relations between the two nations, particularly in defence cooperation, facilitated by IAI's involvement. Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, the Chief Guest, envisioned efficient repair processes and emphasized the importance of product support, praising the reliability of MR-systems in challenging environments.





The occasion also witnessed the participation of senior officials from DRDO, BEL, BDL, and the industry, reflecting the collaborative efforts driving advancements in defence technology and fostering enduring partnerships between India and Israel.





