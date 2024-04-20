Bangalore has become home to Asia’s 1st dedicated command & control centre for space domain awareness. The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated today at Digantara global headquarters here. Digantara is a space situational awareness (SSA) firm. The 25,000 sq ft HQ houses a first-of-its-kind command centre focused solely on monitoring & managing space traffic. This advanced facility will play a vital role in ensuring the safety and sustainability of satellite operations around the world by tracking objects in orbit.





“Today marks a pivotal expansion as we enhance our ability to provide accurate & timely space situational data to meet growing international demand. Our new facilities will serve as a platform for easing global space operations,” Digantara CEO Anirudh Sharma said. In addition to the command centre, the headquarters will serve as an assembly, integration, and testing facility as Digantara prepares to launch a constellation of satellites dedicated to space-based space surveillance.





This constellation aims to address current data inadequacies from both qualitative and quantitative perspectives. At a recent meeting of the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee, Digantara CTO Tanveer Ahmed highlighted the company’s commitment to developing infrastructure for cleaner and safer space missions, aligning with ISRO’s priorities.





“The expanded operations will position Digantara as a hub for international space situational awareness efforts and customer engagement . The company recently raised $12 million in Series A financing from investors like Aditya Birla Ventures and SIDBI to fund this strategic growth.





