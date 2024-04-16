



The Asian country ordered two transport aircraft in September 2021 and the first of them will be delivered in 2024





Kazakhstan’s first A400M military transport turboprop has been unveiled by Airbus after leaving the paint booth in Seville, Spain, reported Ricardo Meier of ADN.





The Kazakh Air Force aircraft received a bright paint job and whose emblems resemble the pattern used on Russian aircraft.





Kazakhstan is already an Airbus customer, having previously received nine C295 turboprops.





Unlike other operators of the aircraft, the Kazakh A400M was not equipped with an in-flight refuelling probe.





The A400M is currently operated by Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Malaysia and Luxembourg, which together have received more than 120 aircraft.







