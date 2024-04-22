



The technology developed by NAL will be useful to manufacture BMI engine bay doors for the series production of the TEJAS MK-1A variant of the indigenous fighter aircraft. BMI is Bismaleimide resin composite material, produced by a vinyl type polymerisation of a pre polymer.





CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) on Monday handed over the third and final set of engine bay door (EBD) parts for the TEJAS MK-1A, to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





HAL had entered a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with CSIR-NAL in November 2023, to manufacture Bismaleimide (BMI) EBD for the series production of Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A.





As part of the agreement, HAL can directly produce these high temperature-resistant composite parts for the multi-role fighter aircraft.





The manufacturing technology involves the use of carbon-BMI prepreg (composite materials impregnated with resins) for the EBD to withstand a temperature of about 200 degrees Celsius.





The required moulds and tools were refurbished and qualified by CSIR-NAL, along with HAL.





The first two sets of EBD parts were supplied in November 2023 and February 2024.





During their fabrication, an HAL team was stationed at CSIR-NAL and imparted hands-on training on tooling development and manufacturing of the carbon BMI composites.





CSIR-NAL's Advanced Composites Division has developed composite structures using cost-effective manufacturing technologies.





It has led to the development of composite parts for LCA-TEJAS including the fin and rudder, wing spars, and wing fuselage fairings.





The laboratory said that its technologies have resulted in more than 20 per cent cost savings and 25 per cent weight reduction in the aircraft's parts.





CSIR-NAL Director Abhay Pashilkar handed over the third set of EBD parts to Anbuvelan, CEO Helicopter Complex, HAL.





On March 28, TEJAS MK-1A completed its maiden flight; the aircraft was installed with the first set of the Carbon-BMI EBD assembly.





