



The night trial of new generation nuclear capable Agni-Prime ballistic missile from a defence facility successfully test fired. Developed by DRDO, the 2000-km range missile will be inducted in the armed forces soon.





The missile comes with its own unique technology giving it more accuracy while making it difficult to intercept.





With a range of 1,000-2,000 kilometers, the deadly missile is capable of covering vital targets all across Pakistan.





While it is popularly believed that the new missile will replace Prithvi, Agni-1 and Agni-2 series of ballistic nuclear missiles, government sources said.





“It is not a replacement for any of the existing missiles. Agni-P is part of the Agni series of missiles with new modern features which makes it very manoeuvrable and increases the accuracy,” a source said.





Sources also said the missile was made using the same technology used in the longer-range Agni 4 and Agni 5 missiles.





Lighter And More Agile





The Agni-P, initially named Agni-1P, is said to weigh 50 per cent less than Agni 3 and is the lightest and smallest of the Agni series because of technological advancements, sources said.





The missile comes with new composites, propulsion systems, innovative guidance and control mechanisms, besides the latest navigation systems.





Adding to the usefulness of the missile is that it is a canisterised system. This means that the movement and launch options increase for the Strategic Forces Command, which oversees India’s nuclear arsenal.





The missile can be launched from rail or road and can be transported to various parts of the country.





The two-stage and solid-fuelled weapon system comes with new propulsion systems, composite motor casings, and inertial navigation systems based on advanced ring-laser gyroscopes. Gyroscopes show the location of the missile and the trajectory it is taking.





Sources said that the ring-laser gyroscopes are more accurate.





“The missile can even be manoeuvred at one point if need be,” a source said. This feature, which is usually not available in a ballistic missile, makes it more difficult to intercept.





(With Agency Inputs)







