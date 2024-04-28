



The recent three-day official visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan on 22-24 April has raised concerns in the West. Sputnik India aims to analyse developments in South Asia in the light of this visit, with a particular focus on the new Pak-Iran relationship and the counter-perspective of the Western reaction.





Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a significant visit to Pakistan on Monday in a bid to improve relations following recent military incidents. The visit comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, marked by air strikes between Iran and Israel. Despite warnings from the US, Islamabad and Tehran remain committed to pushing ahead with the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.





During his visit, President Raisi met with the Prime Minister, the President, the Chief of Army Staff and other senior delegates and diplomats. The two countries also signed eight agreements and memorandums of understanding to promote cooperation in various fields.





Additionally, PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Raisi jointly inaugurated the newly constructed section of Islamabad's 11th Avenue, which has been renamed Iran Avenue.





In official meetings between Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to completing Pakistan's section of the pipeline despite possible economic sanctions by the US.





US THREATENS PAKISTAN

US issues a stern warning to #Pakistan on trade agreements with #Iran. State Dept. Dy Spokesperson Vedant Patel says "We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions". Pakistan wants gas pipeline from Iran pic.twitter.com/Z22BJPGFvW — Nepal Correspondence (@NepCorres) April 24, 2024





Understanding The Significance of The Recent Pak-Iran Relations



It was the first official visit by a head of state after the general elections in Pakistan in 2024, and the first visit by an Iranian president to Pakistan in a long time, despite recent tensions over attacks on each other's territory.





However, despite some commercial agreements, Pakistan and Iran have a history of strained relations. One of their major agreements, a stalled gas supply deal signed in 2010, was to build a pipeline from Iran's South Fars gas field to Pakistan's Baluchistan and Sindh provinces.





"Despite being a nuclear power with a strong military presence, Pakistan faces economic fragility. While both nations have signed various agreements and formed economic partnerships, Pakistan's delicate economic situation leaves it vulnerable to sanctions. Nevertheless, Pakistan is committed to maintaining a balanced approach in its relationships," Professor Faisal Javaid, a think tanker, D.Director of ORIC at Federal Urdu University Karachi & a Geo-Political analyst, told Sputnik.





"Despite strong lobbying and pressure from the U.S. and influential groups, Pakistan is determined to pursue normalized relations with Iran, recognizing the significance of its geographic proximity. Although bridging the gap between Iran and Pakistan will take time, there is optimism for future improvement," Professor Javaid expressed.





"The Joe Biden administration has already given warning to the government of Pakistan to stay away from Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline failing to which it would confront severe sanctions. Additionally, Pakistan’s any diplomatic effort for the further strengthening of socio-economic, investment, joint venture, connectivity and energy cooperation with the Iranian side would be fatal for Pak-US bilateral relations. This message was loud and clear and it has spill over repercussions," Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, a regional expert, told Sputnik India.





"The recently concluded visit of the Iranian President should be taken as only a diplomatic exercise to discuss anti-terrorism mechanisms and joint efforts to cope with the cross border terrorism, batter trade and last but not least, expansion of border markets promoting bilateral trade and economic integration. No serious pledge for the commencement of Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline thoroughly discussed," he added.





Nevertheless, we know that Pakistan has traditionally been closer to Saudi Arabia and the United States because of its dependence on aid, loans and financial tranches.





