

Pakistan has ordered 10 more CH-4 armed drones from China. The total cost of the deal will be around USD 24 million

The acquisition of 31 MQ-9B drones by India from the United States of America— it’s a US$ 4 billion deal-- has had Pakistan worried for a while. It's not something the United States will share with Pakistan; it's also something Islamabad cannot afford. So, it turned to the Chinese, and received seven CH-4 armed drones and three more are to follow. While the CH-4 is a formidable weapon, it is largely seen as a pale shadow of the MQ-9, reported TimesNow.





Not satisfied with ten, Pakistan has asked for more, and is spending about $24 million for more CH-4s, which could mean another ten. The official reason is that they will be necessary for anti-terrorist operations in Balochistan, which itself raises a question mark about the regime. Which government will buy armed drones to strike its own countrymen? Pakistan, of course, has used its air force in Balochistan in the past. Then again, if the CH-4 is required against rebels in the troubled province, it is an acknowledgement that the problem is considerably acute.





The CH-4 is armed with air-to-ground missiles and can hit targets from an altitude of 5,000 metres, which is above the range of many air-defence systems. As there is no countering air force involved, the CH-4 which moves at a stately 400 kmph (maximum speed) and is possibly a target for an enemy fighter, will not face that problem over the skies of Balochistan. What will come with it are AR-1 and AR-2 air-to-surface missiles, guided rockets, glide bombs and precision-guided munitions. It can be in the air for over 30 hours.





China has already exported it to several Middle Eastern countries, and of course, Pakistan. It is also with Myanmar. The MQ-9B drones will go to all three services-- eight each to the Army and Air Force and all of them will be stationed in Uttar Pradesh. The Navy will get the remaining ones and they'll be in Tamil Nadu. The Navy has already received two of them on lease and they're doing very well, sources said.





(With Reporting By TimesNow)











