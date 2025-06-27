



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on June 27, 2025, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, China.





The meeting was significant, taking place against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the heightened necessity for India to augment its defence production, particularly in critical areas such as air defence and advanced air platforms.





A central focus of the talks was the expeditious supply of the remaining two squadrons of the Russian S-400 air defence missile systems. India had previously ordered five squadrons, with three already operational and the final two expected by 2026. These systems have been vital to India’s air defence capabilities and played a key role during recent military operations.





The upgrade of the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fighter fleet was another major agenda item. India operates around 260 of these Russian-origin jets, and the planned upgrade—approved at a cost of ₹60,000 crore—will equip them with modern avionics, a new AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare suites, and enhanced indigenous weaponry.





This modernisation aims to extend the operational lifespan of the fleet by over 20 years and further strengthen India’s aerial combat capabilities.





Both ministers also discussed the timely procurement of other critical military hardware, including air-to-air missiles and modern defence technologies. The meeting covered a broad spectrum of issues, including current geopolitical developments, cross-border terrorism, and the overall defence partnership between India and Russia. Belousov reaffirmed Russia’s solidarity with India following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and highlighted the enduring strength of Indo-Russian relations.





Notably, India declined to sign the SCO joint declaration, citing dissatisfaction with the omission of the Pahalgam terror attack from the document, even as incidents in Pakistan were mentioned. This decision underscored India’s firm stance on terrorism and its expectations from international partners regarding unequivocal condemnation of such acts.





The meeting between Rajnath Singh and Andrey Belousov reinforced the strategic defence partnership between India and Russia, focusing on the expedited delivery of S-400 systems, comprehensive upgrades to the Su-30 MKI fleet, and the swift procurement of essential military hardware, all while addressing broader security and geopolitical challenges in the region.





Based On ANI Report











