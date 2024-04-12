



Kartarpur: On the eve of Baisakhi, the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF)-led Sikh delegation extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered prayers at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara for a successful continuation of his leadership in future.





Earlier in the day, the organisation's official X handle tweeted about the Vaisakhi Darshan and said, "It's a privilege for IMF to organise Vaisakhi Darshan for Sikh Jatha at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib. Today, the Jatha embarked on their journey from Amritsar via the Kartarpur Sahib International Corridor to offer special prayers for PM Narendra Modi Ji and to celebrate Vaisakhi at this sacred site tomorrow."





Before leaving for the historic gurudwara, Sant Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuri Wale of Sri Amritsar Sampardaye Dera Kar Sewa Sant Baba Bhuri Wale performed an 'Ardas' for successful visit of 'Jatha' and presented 'Siropa' to the Convener of the IMF and Rajya Sabha MP, Satnam Singh Sandhu, prominent Sikh religious leaders and other delegation members.





The procession in the form of Nagar Kirtan led by Panj Pyaras (five beloved of Guru) comprising IMF delegation members, prominent Sikh religious leaders, Sikh women and farmers left for Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib amid the brilliant spectacle of Gatka performances.





The IMF-led Sikh delegation reached the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara where Satnam Singh Sandhu prayed for Sarbat Da Bhala (Blessings for all), Chardi Kala and extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Baisakhi and prayed for his sound health and successful continuation of his strong leadership for nation's progress in future as well. MP along with Sikh leaders also presented Rumala Sahib at the historic gurudwara.





Later, the delegation members led by Satnam Sandhu visited fields in Kartarpur where Guru Nanak Dev Ji did farming during the last stages of his life and brought 'sacred soil' from the holiest of Sikh shrine.

The message of Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Vand Chakko (keep One God in your heart, work hard, live an honest life with high moral and spiritual values and share and consume food, possessions, wealth and talent) was given by the delegation. The delegation also planted saplings and performed Sewa at Langar (community kitchen) and Joda Ghar.





"The prayers of every Sikh community member for the past 70 years were answered finally in 2019, when under the Modi government, the Kartarpur corridor was opened and for the first time in the history of free India, the Sikh pilgrims got the opportunity to visit the final resting place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. Owing to the strong emotional bond he shares with the Sikh community; Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only opened the corridor to the Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan but also facilitated easy and hassle-free access to the historic Sikh shrine," said a member of the Jatha.





Expressing their heartfelt gratitude to the PM for opening the Kartarpur Corridor and facilitating easy access for Sikh pilgrims, another member said, "After India attained freedom, during the partition of the country, Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur went to Pakistan. Sikh community members could not visit the historic Gurdwara...But this long-standing demand for over 70 years was fulfilled with the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since the opening of Kartarpur Corridor in 2019, a total of 2.35 lakh pilgrims visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan."





"In a lust for grabbing power, Congress overlooked the sentiments of the Sikh Community; at the time of partition, it was a historic blunder by Congress that let Kartarpur Sahib go into the hands of Pakistan. Later also, Congress made no efforts for the opening of Kartarpur Sahib during its 60 years in power," added one of the members of IMF-led Sikh delegation.





Bhupinder Singh Assandh, President of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), said, "The anti-Sikh riots of 1984 were conducted under Congress government rule but in stark contrast, the Sikh community, who had sacrificed their lives for the country, gets the due respect and recognition under the Modi government in the past 10 years. Opening of Kartarpur Corridor was the historic step that PM Modi that fulfilled the aspirations of the Sikh community. In the entire history of free India, no previous government has ever made efforts to open doors to the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. PM Modi has not only opened the Kartarpur Corridor but also granted Visa-free access to the most sacred place of Sikhs. In a short time, lakhs of Sikh pilgrims have visited the place now."





HSGMC President added, "We want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We pray to the almighty for the successful continuation of his strong leadership in future as well."





While conveying appreciation for PM Modi, Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Sri Kartarpur Sahib is not just a religious site for the Sikhs but a deep emotion for the entire community. Today, as we step on this sacred ground where Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent his final years, it is solely because of the unwavering efforts of Prime Minister Modi...PM Modi has also held deep affection and respect for the Sikh Gurus and Sikh Community, way before becoming the Prime Minister of India. Another significant holy site of the Sikhs, Lakhpat Gurdwara Sahib in Kutch, Gujarat, had been destroyed due to a series of earthquakes. The then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi took the initiative to get the Gurdwara renovated, considering its significance to the Sikh community. Thereafter, Lakhpat Gurdwara Sahib earned the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. PM Modi has portrayed us what a leader should be like, and what he has done for the Sikh community cannot be matched and thanked enough."





Mahendra Singh Virk, who came from Firozpur especially to visit Kartapur Sahib on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, expressed his gratitude to the PM and said that due to his efforts, the prayers of the Sikh community have been fulfilled after 70 years. He said, "During the last seven decades, India had many prime ministers, including a Sikh PM, but no attention was given by them on this matter. However, PM Modi understood the sentiments of the Sikhs and fulfilled their prayers by opening the Kartarpur Corridor, which has always promoted brotherhood between the two countries."





The Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib holds immense significance for Sikhs all around the world.





