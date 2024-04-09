



New York: US State Department on April 03 reiterated the US stand on the alleged assassination plot of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. US also asked India to conduct a full investigation into the alleged assassination plot of Khalistani terrorist Pannun. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is an Indian-designated terrorist who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.





Earlier, in a recent ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Garcetti talked about Khalistani terrorist Pannun’s murder plot. US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti emphasised that the ‘Red Line’ should not be crossed between nations. Countering Garcetti’s remark, EAM Jaishankar said that the matter is under investigation based on “certain information” provided by the US.





US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on 4th April, 2024 said the United States wants India to conduct a full investigation into the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder plot.





“We have made clear to the Government of India that we want to see them conduct a full investigation, and we continue to look forward to the results of that investigation…," Miller said.





The Biden administration earlier stated that the US is working with India to hold accountable those behind a plot to kill Pannun.





""This is a serious issue. A serious issue between the United States and India. The Department of Justice has alleged that an Indian citizen at the behest of someone working in the Indian government has attempted to kill an American citizen on American soil. We take this in the administration incredibly seriously and have raised it at the highest levels with India," said Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu.





Last year, Indian national Nikhil Gupta was charged by federal prosecutors in connection with his involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate the Khalistani terrorist.



