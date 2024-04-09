



Terrorists on Monday attacked a non-local guide in Padpawan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.





The non-local guide, Ranjit Singh, was accompanying foreign tourists and was having dinner at a local restaurant when terrorists, with their faces covered, barged in and fired at him.





The guide was grievously injured in the attack and was shifted for treatment to Srinagar Hospital. He suffered three bullet wounds, police said.





The police have, meanwhile, cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to catch the terrorists.





This is the latest attack on non-local persons in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months.





According to police, a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, died the same day.





Another person named Rohit, who was injured in the firing and taken for medical attention died a day later at the hospital.





(With Agency Inputs)







