



Srinagar: A fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces took place on Wednesday near the site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district where two ultras were killed in an encounter the previous day.





During a search of the houses near the encounter site in Kulgam's Redwani area, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said.









They said the firing was going in till the last reports came in.





Two ultras, including Basit Dar, a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam on Tuesday.





(With Agency Inputs)







