



Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) detected and recovered a Pakistani drone from the border area of Amritsar district on Thursday, BSF Punjab Frontier said.





Taking to 'X' BSF shared, "On 16th May 2024, during the morning hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted movement of a drone ahead of border fence in the border area of district Amritsar. As per protocol, BSF troops promptly tracked the movement of drone and endeavoured to neutralize it."





The BSF recovered a quadcopter in a farming field ahead of the border fence near Ballharwal village of Amritsar district.





"The likely dropping zone was cordoned and an extensive search was conducted, which culminated at about 09:45 am with the successful recovery 01 quadcopter in a farming field ahead of border fence nearby village- Ballharwal of district Amritsar," the BSF further posted.





The recovered quadcopter is identified as China made DJI Mavic 3 classic.





Keen observation and timely reaction of diligent BSF troops on duty once again thwarted the illicit entry of drone from across the border.





(With Agency Inputs)







