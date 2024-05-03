



A start-up affiliated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has emerged victorious in the ‘Dare to Dream 4.0’ contest organized by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Linearized Amplifier Technologies and Services (Linear-AmpTech) grabbed the award for introducing an advanced Gun-Shot detection and location estimation system with respect to situational awareness and public safety.





The start-up showcased its technology during a live demonstration at the IIT-Roorkee campus and successfully impressed the DRDO officials with its swift as well as precise ability to detect gunshots. The technology enhances safety of military personnel. It also swiftly identifies gunfire incidents.





Prof. Karun Rawat, Founding Director of Linear Amptech and Associate Professor at IIT-Roorkee, expressed excitement about the impact of the innovation. He said that the new technology has the potential to revolutionize safety and security. The Gun-Shot detection system mainly redefines situational awareness in military operations and civilian settings as well.





The achievement of Linear-AmpTech reflects the commitment of IIT-Roorkee in enhancing innovation and skill development among the students and researchers. Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT-Roorkee, highlighted the dedication of the institution in empowering young innovators through collaborations with national initiatives such as ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Skill India’. The partnerships mainly focus on equipping the youth with the necessary skills and resources.





Linear-AmpTech received the recognition in the ‘Open category: Exploring the Unthinkable and Unimaginable’. It reflects the spirit of innovation and excellence that is nurtured within the IIT-Roorkee ecosystem.





The success story of Linear-AmpTech reveals the potential of Indian start-ups to emerge with such a safety product for the military segment. It also speaks a lot about the collaborative efforts between academia and industry.





(With Agency Inputs)







