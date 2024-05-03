

New Delhi: The seventh India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting was held here on Friday with the two sides agreeing to enhance collaboration in areas of defence industry, maritime security and multilateral cooperation.





Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, Indonesia, Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto, MDS co-chaired the seventh India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting.





During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the expanding scope of defence cooperation between the two countries.





Progress made on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives deliberated in meetings of Working Groups on Defence Cooperation and Defence Industries Cooperation was also reviewed by the co-chairs, a Defence Ministry release said.





In addition, the two sides identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry ties, maritime security and multilateral cooperation.





During the visit, the senior Indonesian official visited the DRDO headquarters in New Delhi as well as TATA Advanced Systems and L&T Defence facilities in Pune.





He also held deliberations with other Indian defence industry partners like Bharat Forge, Mahindra Defence and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in research and joint production. He also called on the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan during the visit.





Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto is on a three-day visit to India from May 2 to 4. He laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.





India and Indonesia have a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and have arrived at a shared vision of the Indo-Pacific.





The partnership is characterised by closed cooperation in bilateral and multilateral arena, including frequent high-level interactions, the release said. Indonesia is an important partner in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific region.





