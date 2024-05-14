

The 7th edition of the India-France Joint Military Exercise ‘SHAKTI, 2023-2024’ began at the joint training node in Meghalaya’s Umroi Cantonment on Monday.

The opening ceremony of the 14-day India-France military exercise was attended France’s Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou, and Major General Prasanna Sudhakar Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area.





Mathou said the joint military exercise would help Indian and French troops to learn other’s best practices and fight together if needed.





The exercise is being held between the 90 contingent strong, each from the Rajput Regiment of India and France’s 13th French Legion Half Brigade.





Observers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will also form part of the exercise.





“India and France share three core bilateral values which is strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, collaboration in military equipment manufacturing and military exercises,” the French envoy said.





Mathou added, "If a situation arises, then French and Indian soldiers would be able to fight side by side and know each other’s best practices and ideas.”





In his inaugural speech to the troops, the French Ambassador underlined the strategic importance of the India-Pacific region.





China’s attempt to dominate this region is being thwarted, not just by India and France, but also Australia, Japan and the US.





Mathou said protection of the sea route in the Indian Ocean and also in the Indo-Pacific region is one of the goals of the India-France bilateral relationship.





Maintaining “an open India-Pacific region and adherence to rule of the law is one of the core values of our relationship,” he said.





On the military equipment manufacturing, Mathou said it’s a deep relationship demonstrated by the Rafale deal and various others like building the Scorpene class submarines with French collaboration and transfer of technology under India’s Project-75 and Make in India goals.





India is also slated to buy an additional 26 Rafale jets for the navy and also complete transfer of technology by Safran, a French aerospace engineering company, to build jet aircraft engines. Shillong-based Defence spokesperson, Wing Commander Sreeprakash J said that the joint exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake multi-domain operations in a Sub Conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.





“The joint exercise will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between armed forces personnel of the two countries. This will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations,” Sreeprakash said.





(With Agency Inputs)







